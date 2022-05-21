Buba Noodle Bar possible link in Manchester Salmonella Outbreak

Category: Food Hits: 4
According to the Manchester Union Leader, a downtown Manchester restaurant has closed temporarily as the state investigates a cluster of Salmonella infections.
Buba Noodle Bar on Lowell Street closed its doors voluntarily last week, and on Friday, the Manchester Health Department ordered the restaurant to stay closed until all prepared food is thrown out, the restaurant gets a deep-cleaning, and all staff test negative for Salmonella.
The state health department had been investigating a cluster of Salmonella cases last week, with some of those infected saying they had eaten at the restaurant, but it was not clear if the restaurant was the source of the infection, or what in the restaurant could have spread Salmonella.
Health officials advise anyone who experiences symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting or a fever within a few days of eating at the noodle bar should visit a doctor and ask about testing for Salmonella.
Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.
If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.
Additional Resources:
Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/buba-noodle-bar-possible-link-in-manchester-salmonella-outbreak/