Do not eat Jif Peanut Butter with lot code 1274425 – 2140425

The J. M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination. If consumers have products matching the following description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately. This information can be found on the product packaging. The product lot code range for the impacted products is 1274425 – 2140425.

In the United States , the FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter.

Please also note the UPC codes and Descriptions below.

If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

Canada Recalled Product

UPC Description 5150024556 JIF SQUEEZE 375 GRAMS CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150040200 JIF 18 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER CASE 5150045163 JIF 500 GRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150045736 JIF 1 KILOGRAM DARK ROAST CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150070037 JIF 500 GRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150070038 JIF 1 KILOGRAM LIGHT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075002 JIF 500 GRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075004 JIF 500 GRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075005 JIF 1 KILOGRAM CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075006 JIF 1 KILOGRAM CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075007 JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY

United States Recalled Product

UPC Description 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150007565 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150008026 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008051 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150021889 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024136 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024137 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024143 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024163 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024170 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024174 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024182 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024307 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024321 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024404 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024540 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024548 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024545 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025499 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025542 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025578 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150075007 JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY 5150041418 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150092100 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

