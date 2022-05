Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 21:09 Hits: 1

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced the recall on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration says current epidemiologic evidence points to a Lexington, Ky., facility as the likely cause of the outbreak.

(Image credit: The Food and Drug Administration)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/21/1100558148/recalled-jif-peanut-butter