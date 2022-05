Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 15:35 Hits: 2

The Tops Friendly Markets grocery store opened on Jefferson Avenue on the East Side of Buffalo in 2003. It was a long road to get there.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/21/1099826247/tops-market-history-buffalo-shooting