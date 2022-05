Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 3

White Cane Sockeye Salmon LLC of Coeurd-Alene, ID is recalling approximately 80 lbs. of Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon because it contains undeclared Wheat and Soy.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/white-cane-sockeye-salmon-llc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-wheat-and-soy-wild-alaskan-cooked-and