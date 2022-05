Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 23:01 Hits: 5

Yesterday was a bad day for Grubhub. The food delivery service launched a free lunch promotion for people in New York City. And spoiler alert: it backfired.

(Image credit: Manuela Lopez Restrepo/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099820684/grubhub-new-york-free-lunch-promo-backfires