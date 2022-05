Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

NPR's A Martinez talks to Meredith Lee, food and agriculture reporter at Politico, about a deal between manufacturer Abbott Nutrition and the FDA aimed at relieving an infant formula shortage.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/17/1099400681/the-fda-announces-plans-to-ease-the-shortage-of-baby-formula