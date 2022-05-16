Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 16 May 2022 13:27 Hits: 4

Do you enjoy exploring food from countries around the world? Celebrating cultural traditions through food is a great way to connect with people from various communities and learn about their heritage. It is also a way to appreciate your own cultural roots! Discover simple ways to enjoy three cultural foods and see what vitamins and minerals they contain using FoodData Central from USDA’s Agricultural Research Service.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/05/16/celebrate-cultural-traditions-through-food