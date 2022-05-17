A Zebra Mussel Invasion Threatens Irrigated Agriculture in the Northwest

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 4

John Rylaarsdam’s farm, near the towns of Quincy and George in Eastern Washington, receives about seven inches of rainfall each year. But he says it takes 25 to 30 inches of water to produce the alfalfa and timothy he grows. To fill the gap in supply, Rylaarsdam and other farmers rely on artificial irrigation to water their crops.

That’s why tiny mollusks that originated in Eastern Europe worry him so much.

The Columbia River Basin, which stretches from Wyoming to Washington and into Canada, is the last great river system in the U.S. to remain free of invasive zebra and quagga mussels. With small, thumbnail-sized shells, these mollusks reproduce quickly, growing on top of each other and clogging critical water and power infrastructure.

For years, zebra and quagga mussels have caused expensive problems for farmers across the country, and each year, they inch closer to the Columbia River Basin, with high-profile scares along the way. Now, they have the potential to create serious agricultural impacts in the Northwest, costing hundreds of millions of dollars annually, by some estimates.

“It’s such a horrifying thing to think about,” said Rylaarsdam, who also serves a director of the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District. “It doesn’t keep me awake, but I am very concerned.”

It’s impossible to predict the specific impacts of an infestation on individual farmers, but experts warn that it would likely be widespread. The region’s agricultural water system would be vulnerable if these mussels were to become established, said John O’Callaghan, who spent decades working on the Columbia Basin Project with the Bureau of Reclamation. He now works with the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, which serves more than 200,000 acres with hundreds of miles of canal and pipe.

“You can’t introduce a coating of shells to those facilities and have them function correctly,” O’Callaghan said. “In the water delivery context, it reduces the capacity of canals and gate structures and pipelines. That would reduce the number of acres we’re able to serve, because we would not be able to get adequate water flow through the facilities.”

But it’s not a water supply issue, O’Callaghan said. “It wouldn’t necessarily reduce the amount of water available at the river, but it would reduce our ability to deliver the water that we have historically delivered to meet demand. It’s a pretty binary thing. You either you have the water, or you don’t.”

Climate change and declining snowpack further complicate the prospects for farmers. Even though the Northwest is notoriously wet, rainfall drops off in the agricultural regions east of the Cascades. That makes irrigation critical infrastructure, especially for growers of iconic (and thirsty) crops like apples, other tree fruit, alfalfa, and corn, O’Callaghan said.

“If you can only get less water, you’re going to irrigate less land or you’re going to have reduced yields off your various crops,” O’Callaghan said.

Washington hasn’t had to deal with an infestation yet, and it hopes to keep it that way as long as possible. Still, state and federal officials have outlined the cost elsewhere. “Rural communities dependent on irrigated agriculture experience higher maintenance costs on farms from mussels clogging pumps, expensive pivot and drip irrigation systems, and canals,” the Department of Interior said in a statement in 2020.

Quagga mussels have colonized Lake Mead and the Colorado River, which supply water for several western states. A 2019 Montana Invasive Species Council study noted that customers in California’s Coachella Valley Water District have been assessed mitigation surcharges of “$2.78 per acre-foot but has been as high as $5.75 per acre-foot,” warning of similar impacts in the state. Using those numbers, that study estimated costs to farmers in Montana using sprinkler irrigation systems between $29-$60 million annually.