Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022 21:50 Hits: 1

According to www.iwaspoisoned.com – Starting in late 2021 Lucky Charms food poisoning reports started to trend on iwaspoisoned.com. As of May 12 there are reports of over 7,300 sick. The FDA has initiated an investigation. As of May 11 the FDA reports 555 “adverse event reports.”

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/questions-still-remain-about-lucky-charms-cereal/