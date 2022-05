Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 17:54 Hits: 3

There are few things that worry a parent more than their children’s health and safety. The ongoing infant formula shortage due to supply chain issues, which worsened due to a major formula recall in February, has left many caregivers feeling concerned and anxious about their options for safely feeding their infants.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/05/13/keeping-infants-safe-midst-formula-shortages