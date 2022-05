Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 04:00 Hits: 1

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams in Fredericksburg OH is voluntarily recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam, packaged in 9 oz glass jars. The recall is due to an undeclared soy allergen found in the Worchestire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients used in these jams. This recall has b

