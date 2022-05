Articles

Published on Thursday, 12 May 2022

HP Hood LLC – Lynnfield, MA, is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22, because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut

