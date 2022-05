Articles

When it comes to North American cuisine, Indigenous foods don't typically come to mind. Chef Sean Sherman is changing that by serving food that celebrates and preserves his ancestors' Lakota cooking.

(Image credit: Chelsea Saunders for NPR)

