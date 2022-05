Articles

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14 oz pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” because it may contain undeclared specific trace of allergens (tree nuts – cashews and pistachios). People who have an allergy or severe sensit

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/van-leeuwen-issues-voluntary-recall-undeclared-tree-nuts-cashew-and-pistachio-frozen-dessert-product