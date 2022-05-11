Op-ed: Climate Change Is Bringing Agriculture to the Arctic. Let’s Prioritize Food Sovereignty.

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 3

Authors: Mindy Jewell Price

Last December, while I was conducting research in Canada’s Northwest Territories, I found myself craving crunchy raw vegetables and paid $8 for a stalk of celery.

High-priced, low-quality produce and shelf-stable goods are common in the North, since much of the food available in stores there gets shipped from afar. When the pandemic strained some of those supply routes, northern governments, investors, and food producers began zeroing in on the question: Can we grow enough food in the North to feed the North?

And the answer is probably yes. Now more than ever, food production in the Arctic and boreal regions of the planet may be possible on a large scale.

Whereas climate change is threatening crop production and local food security in most other regions in the world, in the circumpolar north, scientists predict rising temperatures may enable expanded food production as the growing season gets warmer and longer.

And there is growing appetite for greening icy landscapes and churning out a harvest beneath the midnight sun. In Russia, for example, Chinese investors are developing large-scale soybean farms, and the state of Alaska is currently working to develop 100,000-plus acres of agricultural land through the Nenana-Totchaket project.

The intergovernmental Arctic Council is exploring technological innovations to expand Arctic food production, and new ventures in aquaculture are taking stage. Arctic governments are also developing a range of policies and funding programs to support agricultural expansion. Some countries, such as Canada, Mongolia, and Russia, focus on the northward expansion of commercial agriculture, while others, such as Finland and Sweden, are prioritizing resilient farming systems like agroecology and organic agriculture.

“These well-intended but vague goals of expanding agricultural yield and economic impact may feed into the dominant model of corporate, industrialized agriculture—a model that comes with a host of problems.”

This focus on farming in the far North may sound like a silver lining to the climate crises, especially in a region of the globe where food insecurity is common and produce is often unaffordable. But the changes ahead also bring many potential challenges if we don’t look closely at how that farming takes place and to what end.

In an article recently published in the journal Agriculture and Human Values, my co-authors and I argue that agroecology is the framework that should guide the northward expansion of agriculture.

What worries me most are broad governmental commitments to northern agricultural development and the emphasis on production as the primary measure of success. These vague goals of expanding agricultural yield and economic impact, however well-intended, may inadvertently play into the dominant model of corporate, industrialized agriculture—a model that comes with a host of problems.

For one, there’s the issue of carbon storage—and the fact that farming the region could drive further atmospheric warming if we’re not careful. Most of the carbon in northern soils is stored in boreal peatlands, and only about 2 percent of these have been drained and farmed so far. Deforesting and converting this landscape to agriculture is predicted to result in 44 percent less soil carbon than in undisturbed soils. It could also likely impact downstream water quality and lead to biodiversity loss.

We also need to consider the social and cultural impacts of developing conventional agriculture in a region where hunting, gathering, and nomadic pastoralism have long undergirded traditional food systems and remain important to northern diets today. Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries in the U.S. and Canada, agriculture was often used as a tool for Indigenous land dispossession and assimilation through residential school farms and government-funded reindeer programs that sought to transform Inuit “from hunters to husbandmen.”

If agricultural expansion in Arctic and Subarctic North America is pursued uncritically, it will risk perpetuating a capitalist-colonial system that does not take into account the need for a decolonized land and food system.