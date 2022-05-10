The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Diets high in fiber associated with less antibiotic resistance in gut bacteria

Healthy adults who eat a diverse diet with at least 8-10 grams of soluble fiber a day have fewer antibiotic-resistant microbes in their guts, according to a new study. The results lead directly to the idea that modifying the diet has the potential to be a new weapon in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. And this does not require eating some exotic diet, but eating a diverse diet, adequate in fiber, a diet that some Americans already eat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220510122426.htm

