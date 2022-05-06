Jorts the Cat Wants You to Care About Farmworkers’ Rights

Category: Food Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 7

Authors: Twilight Greenaway

The story of Jorts and Jean started last December when two co-workers disagreed about the cats who lived at their worksite; one of them chronicled the conflict on Reddit in a humorous way that went viral and spawned hundreds of memes. Fast forward five months, and Jorts—who is large, orange, and prone to “ trash can mishaps ”—and Jean—a smaller, supposedly smarter, tortoiseshell cat—have become internet famous .

But Jorts and Jean aren’t merely mugging for the camera like the internet cats of yore—they’re putting their sudden stardom to use. In recent months, the cats have been sharing maps of the rapidly growing network of Starbucks unions, educating readers about unfair labor practices and the original meaning of May Day, publishing zines, and donating the proceeds to worker funds.

And yes, they also do some posing when they get the sense that one of their nearly 200,000 followers might just benefit from an extra show of solidarity.

Civil Eats spoke with Jorts recently via Twitter DM about his hope for farmworkers in California, the under-estimated power of a soft paw, and the way all cats can benefit from just workplaces.

You signal boost a number of food and farm organizers. Why are these workers—and their rights—important to you?

Everyone eats food. Every day! How many days per year do you see a doctor? How many days per year do you need a lawyer? Now compare that to how many days you eat food. If we can’t protect the people who literally feed us, we need to take a cold hard look at what our society values.

28 cents a what now https://t.co/0xqx3D2RNy — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) April 24, 2022

You’ve been focusing your attention on Gavin Newsom recently. How do you hope he responds?

I hope he signs the bill that farm workers have asked him to sign. Last year he vetoed their bill AFTER it passed the California legislature and then made up a fake day as “California Farm Worker Appreciation Day.” That’s frankly bullshit. What an empty measure and what a sign of how he sees farmworkers. He needs to listen to what farm workers say they need. They don’t need laws to appreciate them. They need laws that give them rights.

Don’t forget @GavinNewsom hasn’t supported #AB2183, a bill to give California farm workers choices to vote in union elections without being intimidated by bosses like him pic.twitter.com/RQSpX1uXIn — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) April 20, 2022

In your recently sent a letter to Starbucks employees, you wrote, “sometimes the softest paw can be a claw.” Can you say more about what you meant by that?

It’s actually a reference to an old song from the WWI. It’s 100 years old! It could be interpreted in a lot of ways. It could be interpreted as a warning not to underestimate someone’s ferocity. Maybe that’s a cat, maybe that’s the working class. That’s the way the song probably meant it. I also like it because sometimes, the kindest and most righteous thing you can do is to be fierce.