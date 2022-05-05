The Field Report: We Asked the USDA About Its New Garden—and Its Larger Climate Goals

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 4

Authors: Lisa Held

On Tuesday, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and several other officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) gathered just off the National Mall to announce the reopening of the People’s Garden . They congregated on pathways that snaked between small plots planted with arugula, lettuces, and a cereal rye cover crop. Radish and Chinese cabbage leaves sprouted from wheelchair-accessible raised beds. Signs scattered throughout the space provided information on composting, soil health, and food waste.

“When you grow gardens like this, you create a more resilient food system,” Vilsack told a group of reporters and volunteers, before cutting the ribbon. “Our hope is that it inspires others to go back to their communities to start something like this.”

Vilsack first started the People’s Garden in 2009 during his previous run as ag secretary, and it is adjacent to the lot where USDA hosts its weekly farmers’ market. The $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds being invested in the garden initiative will also support a national network of People’s Gardens. So far, 17 locations have been selected in cities all over the country, including Albuquerque, St. Louis, Oakland, and Detroit. Vegetables from the D.C. garden will be donated to the nonprofit D.C. Central Kitchen.

At the event, Vilsack talked about how the garden fits into other recent USDA investments in local and regional food systems and the work of the agency’s new office dedicated to expanding urban agriculture, which was created by funds allocated in the 2018 Farm Bill.

Lettuce grows at the USDA People’s Garden. (Photo credit: Lisa Held)

If you’ve ever worked in a garden, you know that they can provide both mental health and community benefits, and there’s research that backs that up. And while it’s possible for some garden initiatives to grow an abundant supply of healthy food for surrounding residents, the People’s Garden isn’t designed with that kind of production in mind. Instead, it feels like a small park with crops serving as decorative (and educational) plantings. That seems like a missed opportunity, given the resources at the agency’s disposal and the challenges related to hunger and climate it is tasked with addressing. For example, Vilsack explicitly linked the garden initiative to climate action and education at a time when the world’s top climate scientists say a massive, immediate shift to the world’s food systems is needed in order to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

We spoke with Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Gloria Montaño Greene about how the People’s Garden project fits into the USDA’s larger stated goals around building a more equitable, climate-friendly food system.

How were the 17 locations chosen, and who will be running them?

Those locations are in collaboration with national leadership and state leadership in communities that have either shown some interest in urban agriculture or some support in terms of what they would be able to do in their communities. They’ll be working with local Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) state or district conservationists or a regional representative. The [goal] is to think about how these communities are leveraging, learning, and creating their own [gardens] and having some lessons learned as they make these gardens.

The space doesn’t seem to be designed to produce a lot of food, so what do you see as their primary purpose?

It really is to benefit the community, to be collaborative locally, to think about sustainable practices, and to provide a lot of education on understanding agriculture and how local community gardens or urban agriculture help to provide sustainable local food markets. The Department of Agriculture has been investing quite a bit in local food markets. So thinking about: How do you enter those markets? How do you learn about them? We’re using the gardens as a local education tool to be able to talk about what that means—from seed to harvest.

How does the People’s Garden initiative intersect with the agency’s priorities on equity?

Some of the equity work we’re doing is looking at how we define who is participating in agriculture. After the 2018 Farm Bill, there was a rule passed to be able to include urban agriculture explicitly in there [and provide more funding for it]. We’ve been invigorating that in the last year by setting up the Office of Urban Agriculture and investing in urban communities. How we are educating and bringing people into the system and inviting them into agriculture is part of equity. Part of equity is making sure people understand that this is available to them. The other part is food. As you said, this really cool garden in front of the USDA isn’t for high production, but it is producing food that will need to be consumed and given back to the community.