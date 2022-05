Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 21:53 Hits: 0

On April 28, 2022, Queen Bee LLC (Lovell, WY) issued a voluntary recall of candy products purchased within the last year. The voluntary recall impacts a variety of honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens including tree nuts and dairy

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/queen-bee-llc-voluntary-recall