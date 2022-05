Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 02:04 Hits: 0

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in product. The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

UPC Number Product Size 4122010951 H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies 12OZ 4122048898 Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray N/A

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/brownies-with-added-metal-recalled-due-to-health-risk/