Category: Food Hits: 0
H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in product. The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.
All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.
The voluntary recall impacts the following products:
|UPC Number
|Product
|Size
|4122010951
|H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies
|12OZ
|4122048898
|Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray
|N/A
Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product.
Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/brownies-with-added-metal-recalled-due-to-health-risk/