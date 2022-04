Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 04:00 Hits: 3

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in product.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/specific-items-containing-h-e-b-bakery-two-bite-brownies-manufactured-outside-supplier-voluntarily