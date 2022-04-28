Over 100 Coachella Bus Drivers sickened by mystery illness from mystery catering company

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 22:08 Hits: 5

KESQ reports: A Coachella Music Festival shuttle bus driver who was sickened with food poisoning after eating a catered meal is sharing new details about the incident that sent dozens to the hospital.

More than 100 drivers reported symptoms including nausea and vomiting after driving festival-goers Sunday night, according to Riverside County Public Health officials. More than 40 were taken to local hospitals.

The driver ate a catered meal prepared by a third party, but officials have not released the name of the catering company.

