The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ready-to-Eat chicken recalled due to undercooking

Category: Food Hits: 3

Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 30,285 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced on March 1 and 21, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 5/30/22
  • 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-ozALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 6/19/22

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case. These items were shipped to These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Ready-to-Eat chicken recalled due to undercooking

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/ready-to-eat-chicken-recalled-due-to-undercooking/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version