Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 21:06 Hits: 3

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with chef Reem Assil about her debut cookbook Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/29/1095642556/a-palestinian-syrian-chefs-cookbook-invites-people-to-see-any-meal-as-a-celebrat