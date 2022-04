Articles

Strauss Israel of Israel is voluntarily recalling the following Elite branded products: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies, including all product codes currently on the US market.

