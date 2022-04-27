The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Recognizing the Resilience of USDA Veterinarians this World Veterinary Day

April 30 is World Veterinary Day: a day to celebrate veterinarians, their work and their impact. Although the importance of veterinarians is hardly a secret, people often forget that veterinarians’ work goes beyond clinical care of animals. USDA employs more veterinarians than any other department in the federal government, with positions located across the nation and associated territories. The breadth of roles that veterinarians fill at USDA illustrates their versatility. Veterinary epidemiologist, emergency responder, laboratory diagnostician, and public health veterinarian are just some of the roles that USDA veterinarians fill every day.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/04/27/recognizing-resilience-usda-veterinarians-world-veterinary-day

