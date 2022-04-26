The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kids in CNMI Consume More Fruit by Enjoying Smoothies at Breakfast

It’s the age-old question – how to get children to eat more fruit? We all know the benefits of a diet that’s rich in fruit. At least adults do. Convincing children to add more fruit to their diet is another challenge. The food nutrition experts at the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands enticed their school children to eat more fruit by serving fruit smoothies.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/04/26/kids-cnmi-consume-more-fruit-enjoying-smoothies-breakfast

