As many as 79 E. coli cases now linked to Buitoni Fraich’UP pizzas in France

Santé publique France reports that as of 13/04/2022, 53 confirmed cases have been identified, of which 51 are linked to O26 strains, and 2 to O103 strains. For 26 other cases of HUS and STEC infections notified to Public Health France, investigations are ongoing.

These 53 cases occurred in 52 children and 1 adult, who presented symptoms between 01/18/2022 (week 3) and 03/16/2022 (week 11); for 1 adult, the date of onset of symptoms is under investigation (Figure 1).

These 53 cases occurred in 12 regions of metropolitan France: Hauts-de-France (11 cases), New Aquitaine (8 cases), Pays de la Loire (7 cases), Brittany (6 cases), Ile-de-France (9 cases), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (2 cases), Bourgogne Franche-Comté (2 cases), Grand Est (2 cases), Occitanie (2 cases), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (2 cases) and Center Val-de-Loire (1 case) (figure 2).

The 52 sick children are aged from 1 to 17 years with a median age of 7 years; 23 (44%) are female; 46 (88%) presented with HUS, 6 (20%) with STEC gastroenteritis. Two children died. The 2 adults are over 90 years old.

French prosecutors have searched a Buitoni frozen pizza factory in northern France, the suspected source of an E. coli outbreak, as well as the headquarters of its owner Nestle France.

An investigation into involuntary manslaughter and deceitful practices was opened on 1 April.

The search at the Caudry factory operated by Buitoni, which is owned by the Swiss food conglomerate Nestle, was confirmed by a police source and the Paris prosecutor’s office, which is leading the investigation.

Nestle France, whose headquarters outside Paris were also raided, announced a recall of the affected Fraich’UP pizzas on March 18, and authorities ordered a halt of their production at Caudry after carrying out two hygiene inspections. The inspections “revealed a deterioration of food hygiene controls”, the presence of “rodents” and “insufficient measures to prevent pests from contaminating a food production site.”

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/as-many-as-79-e-coli-cases-now-linked-to-buitoni-fraichup-pizzas-in-france/