England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland see at least 73 Salmonella cases linked to Kinder Chocolates

The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) is continuing to work with the Food Standards Agency, Food Standards Scotland, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales, Public Health Agency Northern Ireland – as well as international public health and food safety authorities – to investigate an ongoing outbreak of salmonella linked to certain Kinder products made in one of Ferrero’s factories, in Arlon, Belgium.

As of 20 April, there are 73 cases linked to this outbreak in the UK. The majority of the cases are children under 5 years of age. Illnesses have also been reported in Austria (6), Belgium (29), Denmark (1), France (37), Germany (14), Ireland (15), Luxembourg (2), Netherlands (2), Norway (1), Spain (3) and Sweden (4).

The following products have been recalled and regardless of best-before date, should not be eaten.

The recall includes:

Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x 20g

Kinder Surprise 100g

Kinder Egg Hunt

Kinder Mini Eggs

Kinder Schoko-Bons

