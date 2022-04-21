The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On the Frontlines of Climate Change: Building a More Resilient Rural America

Rural Americans are on the frontlines of climate change impacts and increasingly severe weather that threatens their health, safety and livelihoods. That’s why USDA Rural Development stands ready to offer resources to help tackle the climate crisis, rebuild communities that have been hit by disaster and equip them with the tools to become more resilient than ever before.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/04/21/frontlines-climate-change-building-more-resilient-rural-america

