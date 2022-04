Articles

Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina announced a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal, which includes Pickled Curry Cauliflower, an ingredient produced by Doux South Specialties, LLC because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which

