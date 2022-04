Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 21:16 Hits: 3

Alpine Fresh, Inc. of Doral, Florida is voluntarily recalling its 1 pound packages of "Hippie Organics" French Beans from lot# 313-626, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/alpine-fresh-conducts-voluntary-recall-hippie-organics-french-beans-because-possible-health-risk