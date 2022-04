Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 23:09 Hits: 3

Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pa., is recalling select 48 oz containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these produ

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/turkey-hill-dairy-issues-voluntary-recall-and-allergy-alert-undeclared-peanut-select-chocolate