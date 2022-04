Articles

Category: Food
Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022

In today’s world, keeping up with the latest news and research can feel like a full-time job. Fortunately, USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) has launched a new Charts of Note Mobile App designed to deliver digital snapshots of research straight to your mobile device.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/04/20/new-charts-note-mobile-app-provides-247-access-thousands-economic-research