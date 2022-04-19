Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 23:13 Hits: 5

World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 of Organic Zucchini, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Organic Marketside Zucchini were distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini can be identified by the following descriptions:

Brand Organic Marketside Packaging Clear Overwrap Tray Pack/Weight 2ct / Net Wt. 6oz (170g) UPC Code 6-81131-22105-4 Case Lot Number 38706503

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall was initiated because a single lot of imported organic zucchini tested positive for salmonella as a result of a routine FDA sampling.

Consumers who have purchased Organic Marketside Zucchini are urged to destroy and dispose of recalled product.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/organic-zucchini-recalled-after-salmonella-positive-test/