La Fuente link in Norovirus Outbreak

Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of norovirus associated with vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills at La Fuente in Renton.

Illnesses

Since April 13, 2022, 10 people from 2 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from La Fuente on April 10, 2022. We have not identified any ill employees.

Public Health actions

Environmental Health investigators visited the restaurant on April 15, 2022. Investigators identified improper handwashing and glove use which are risk factors that are known to contribute to the spread of norovirus. The restaurant closed on April 15, 2022 to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Environmental Health Investigators revisited the restaurant on April 16 and confirmed proper cleaning and disinfection was completed. The restaurant was reopened on April 16, 2022.

Investigators reviewed with restaurant management the requirement that ill staff are not allowed to work until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours and provided education about preventing the spread of norovirus — including proper handwashing and preventing bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Laboratory testing

One individual who reported symptoms tested positive for Norovirus. Often in norovirus outbreaks, no laboratory testing is done because people tend to get better within a day or two. Symptoms among those who got sick are suggestive of norovirus.

