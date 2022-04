Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

The YouTube hit is the brainchild of stand up comic Nigel Ng, who's in the middle of a world tour. But can he stand out beyond his character?

(Image credit: Kholood Eid for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/18/1092822251/uncle-roger-keep-screwing-up-egg-fried-rice