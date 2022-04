Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 01:18 Hits: 6

The Food and Drug Administration said it's gotten over 100 complaints linked to the General Mills cereal this year. General Mills said its own investigation hasn't found evidence of consumer illness.

(Image credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/17/1093273509/lucky-charms-sick-fda