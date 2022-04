Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 18:24 Hits: 4

The Salsa Texan of Flower Mound, Texas is voluntarily recalling all regular and burrito sized packages of tortillas labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas because they may contain undeclared wheat and milk. People who have allergies to wheat and milk, run the risk of serious

