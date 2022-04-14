Let Your Voice Be Heard: Help Shape the Next Dietary Guidelines!

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 12:29 Hits: 2

Every five years, USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partner to provide the latest, science-based nutrition guidance to empower Americans to make dietary choices that will improve their health and lifestyles. These guidelines are a cornerstone of federal nutrition policy, which we are leveraging to promote and elevate nutrition security. Poor nutrition is a leading cause of illness in the U.S. and by focusing on the quality of what we eat, we can help reduce diet-related diseases such as diabetes and heart disease that impact historically underserved and marginalized communities.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/04/14/let-your-voice-be-heard-help-shape-next-dietary-guidelines