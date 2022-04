Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 12:43 Hits: 2

Springtime is here, and families across America are eager to gather around the table to commemorate holidays such as Easter, Passover or Eid al-Fitr. Though traditions may differ, these holidays have one thing in common — delicious food! Keep your feast memorable by following these food safety tips.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/04/14/make-food-safety-centerpiece-your-spring-holiday-feast