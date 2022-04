Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 09:03 Hits: 2

The Atlanta Braves are selling a new burger at Truist Park this season that costs $151. It comes with a replica World Series Championship Ring.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/04/13/1092522313/the-atlanta-braves-are-celebrating-their-world-series-win-with-a-pricey-burger