Ferrero Kinder brand chocolate products recalled in US after Salmonella Outbreak in Europe

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 23:07 Hits: 2

Ferrero USA has recalled two Kinder brand chocolate products in the United States. Almost 150 children in Europe and the United Kingdom have been infected with Salmonella that has been found in the Belgian production plant.

According to Belgian health officials and Ferrero, internal analysis by the company detected Salmonella at the plant in mid-December. After an investigation, the origin of contamination was identified to be a filter at the outlet of two raw material tanks. These materials and finished products were blocked and not released, according to the company.

The filter was removed and controls on semi-finished and finished products were increased. Investigations are ongoing to determine how contaminated product still made it to the market.

Belgian authorities have now withdrawn approval for the production site in Arlon and Ferrero is recalling Kinder products made there. All Kinder Surprise, Kinder Surprise Maxi, Kinder Mini Eggs and Schokobons, regardless of batch or expiry date are affected. The Arlon plant makes up about 7 percent of the total Kinder products manufactured globally on a yearly basis.

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said the decision to suspend operations was made based on findings from an investigation, which is continuing, and because information provided by Ferrero was “incomplete.”

Ferrero acknowledged there were “internal inefficiencies,” creating delays in getting and sharing information in a timely manner.

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment was distributed in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores and Costco outlets in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada; and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket were sold in 14 Big Y supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts with best before dates in July 2022.

Recalled products in the United States:

Product Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket Size and Package Type 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket Best By Date and location July 18, 2022 (back panel) July 30, 2022 (bottom of package) Lot Codes and location 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package) UPC Code and location 09800 52025 (right side panel) 09800 60209 (bottom of package) Retail Locations Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

As of the posting of this recall, there are no reports of illness in the United States connected to these products.

These and other Kinder products were manufactured in Arlon, Belgium, and sent to more than 60 countries. Ferrero revealed a genetic match between almost 150 Salmonella cases (mostly children) in Europe and this factory in Belgium.

Ferrero Canada has also recalled certain Kinder branded chocolate sold nationally because of possible Salmonella contamination. There have been no illnesses associated with the products. Distribution of the products includes more than 60 countries ranging from most of Europe, to Argentina, Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mexico.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/ferrero-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-in-us-after-salmonella-outbreak-in-europe/