Washington now has 36 Norovirus cases linked to Oysters – Outbreak now at 441

Seattle King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness associated with vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills at Il Terrazzo Carmine in Seattle.

We suspect raw oysters as the likely source of illness, however it is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks to involve multiple contaminated food items, environmental surfaces and to spread from person to person.

Since April 4, 2022, 10 people from 3 separate meal parties reported becoming ill after eating food from the Il Terrazzo Carmine on April 2, 2022. We have not identified any ill employees.

Environmental Health Investigators visited the restaurant on April 5, 2022. We observed numerous improper food handling practices, including inadequate handwashing, inadequate use of barriers to prevent bare hand contact with ready to eat foods, lack of temperature controls, and risk of cross contamination. These violations are also risk factors for the spread of norovirus.

Based on these improper food handling practices, investigators closed the restaurant on April 5, 2022. The restaurant was required to complete a thorough cleaning and disinfection. All ready-to-eat foods processed before the restaurant was disinfected were discarded.

Environmental Health Investigators revisited the restaurant on April 7 to confirm proper cleaning and disinfection. The restaurant was reopened on April 7, 2022.

Investigators reviewed with restaurant management the requirement that ill staff are not allowed to work until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours and provided education about preventing the spread of norovirus — including proper handwashing and preventing bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

