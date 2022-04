Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 04:00 Hits: 1

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal i

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ferrero-voluntarily-recalls-kinderr-happy-moments-chocolate-assortment-and-kinderr-mix-chocolate