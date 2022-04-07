FDA Outbreak Investigations – Norovirus, Salmonella, Cronobacter, Listeria and Not Yet Identified

Articles

The FDA routinely updates its Outbreak Investigation Table. This week the FDA is tracking the Norovirus outbreak linked to Canadian oysters that have sickened 103 in the United States and 279 in Canada. It is also tracking the Cronobacter outbreak linked to infant formula that has sickened four with two deaths. There are two – yet to be identified – outbreaks that involve Salmonella (60 sick) and Listeria (17 sick). There is one outbreak that has sickened 31 identified only as not yet identified and as an adverse event report. Check back here late.

