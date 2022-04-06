CDC reports 91 with Norovirus in US linked to Canadian Oysters

Articles

Illnesses: 91 illnesses have been reported in the United States as of April 4, 2022. Canada reports 279 as of March 31, 2022.

CDC reports:

States affected: California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Thus far California reports 34, Hawaii reports 4, Minnesota reports 29 and Washington reports 26.

Canada: (279) As of March 31, 2022, there have been 279 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness linked to consumption of B.C. oysters reported in the following provinces: B.C. (262), Alberta (1), Saskatchewan (1), and Ontario (15). Individuals became sick between mid-January and late March 2022, and no deaths have been reported. Although not all cases of illness have been tested, testing of several cases has confirmed the presence of a norovirus infection.

Warning: Do not serve or sell raw oysters harvested from the following harvest locations (or landfiles) within the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada:

Landfiles #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15.

“Baynes Sound” will show on product tags as “14-8”and/or “DEEP BAY”, or “14-15.”.

Distributed to restaurants and retailers in CA, CO, FL, HI, IL, MA, MN, NJ, NV, NY, OR, and WA. It is possible that additional states received these oysters through further distribution within the United States.

About Norovirus: Norovirus is a highly contagious virus and can be spread easily from person-to-person, through contaminated surfaces, and by eating contaminated food, including raw or undercooked oysters. Symptoms of norovirus usually begin 12 to 48 hours after a person has encounter the virus and can last for 1 to 3 days. Common symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps. People who develop symptoms of norovirus infection should consult their health care providers. Also, see: What do you need to know about Norovirus and Raw Oysters.

Norovirus makes its way into the marine environment through untreated human sewage (poop) and vomit. This may come from leaky septic systems, faulty wastewater treatment plants, boaters, or beachgoers. Shellfish are filter feeders, which means they filter seawater through their bodies to get food floating in the water. When norovirus particles are in the water, shellfish can accumulate the virus in their bodies. For a bit of history: A Baker’s Dozen of years of Oyster Norovirus Outbreaks.

