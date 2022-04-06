The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Not all dietary fiber is created equal: cereal fiber but not fruit or vegetable fibers are linked with lower inflammation

Researchers evaluated whether dietary fiber intake was associated with a decrease in inflammation in older adults and if fiber was inversely related to cardiovascular disease. The results showed that total fiber, and more specifically cereal fiber but not fruit or vegetable fiber, was consistently associated with lower inflammation and lower CVD incidence. Until now there had been limited data on the link between fiber and inflammation among older adults, who have higher levels of inflammation compared with younger adults.

