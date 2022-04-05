26 now ill with Norovirus linked to Oysters in Washington – Hawaii raises warning

Articles

Illnesses are reported in three Washington Counties – Clark, King, and Snohomish.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has updated its advisory to Washington residents to not serve or eat certain oysters harvested from the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada until further notice. The advisory is in alignment with the recent release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a multi-state outbreak of norovirus illness linked to raw oysters.

Twenty-six Washington residents have reported norovirus-like illness after eating oysters from harvest areas BC 14-8 and 14-15 since March 7, 2022. Illnesses have been reported from residents of Clark, King, and Snohomish counties, though the oyster distribution may extend further into Washington state. Individuals who order oysters from a restaurant or retailer should verify the oyster source to ensure they were not harvested in British Columbia harvest areas BC 14-8 or 14-15. Retailers are being asked to stop selling the oysters.

Earlier, Seattle/King County Department of Health listed restaurants that served oysters and the 26 illnesses linked to them.

Restaurant/venue/vendor Meal date Number ill Suspected organism Elliott’s Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Pier 56, Seattle 3/13/2022 1 Norovirus The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle 3/15/2022 3 Norovirus The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle 3/15/2022 2 Norovirus Enzo’s Bistro & Bar

120 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah 3/15/2022 2 Norovirus Taylor Shellfish

124 Republican St, Seattle 3/17/2022 3 Norovirus Enzo’s Bistro & Bar

120 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah 3/17/2022 2 Norovirus The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle 3/17/2022 4 Norovirus Goldfinch Tavern at Four Seasons Hotel

99 Union St, Seattle 3/20/2022 2 Norovirus Goldfinch Tavern at Four Seasons Hotel

99 Union St, Seattle 3/21/2022 3 Norovirus Shucker’s at Fairmont Olympic Hotel

411 University St, Seattle 3/25/2022 1 Norovirus Ivar’s Acres of Clams

1001 Alaskan Way Ste. 102, Seattle 3/25/2022 2 Norovirus Taylor Shellfish

1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle 3/26/2022 1 Norovirus In Hawaii public heath authorities note that a norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada. The FDA has confirmed that potentially contaminated raw oysters harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, Canada, were distributed to restaurants and retailers across the U.S., including Hawai’i. No illnesses were reported.

Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness. People who are immune compromised, such as those being treated for cancer, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk of severe illness. Advice on handling and cooking oysters can be found on the Norovirus Outbreak Linked to Raw Oysters from British Columbia – Norovirus (cdc.gov) . They also have information about preventing Norovirus outbreaks.

Symptoms of Norovirus infection may include vomiting and/or diarrhea, nausea, muscle aches, fever, and headache. Symptoms typically start 12 to 48 hours after consumption of contaminated food and last for one to three days. Most people recover without treatment. Individuals who think they became sick after eating shellfish should speak to their physician and notify their local health jurisdiction.

People with Norovirus infection can spread the infection easily to others. To prevent others from getting sick always wash hands carefully with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers. Clean toilets or other areas that may be soiled with stool or vomit with soap and water. Hard surfaces can be disinfected with 1/3 cup household bleach mixed with one gallon of water – always wear gloves when handling bleach-based cleaners. Wash soiled clothing and bedding in hot water and detergent. Soft surfaces that cannot be laundered can be steam cleaned.

California:The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) warned consumers April 2, 2022, not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because they may be linked to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses in California. In California, at least 34 persons have become ill following the consumption of oysters at nine restaurants located throughout the state. Illness has been reported from March 11 through 19, 2022.

Minnesota: On April 1, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Health, Hennepin County Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials and public health agencies in other states and Canada to investigate norovirus illnesses associated with oysters harvested from Bay 14-8 in British Columbia. 29 Minnesotans have been sickened in this outbreak. They became ill with confirmed or suspected norovirus gastroenteritis after eating raw oysters at Travail Kitchen in Robbinsdale on March 20.

Canada:As of March 31, 2022, there have been 279 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness linked to consumption of B.C. oysters reported in the following provinces: B.C. (262), Alberta (1), Saskatchewan (1), and Ontario (15). Individuals became sick between mid-January and late March 2022, and no deaths have been reported. Although not all cases of illness have been tested, testing of several cases has confirmed the presence of a norovirus infection. In mid-March Canada had announced 50 sick with norovirus – B.C. Oysters have Norovirus – 50 sickened.

Recall Information: Some oyster harvest areas in B.C. that have been associated with illnesses in this outbreak have been closed as a part of the investigation. Food recalls were conducted on February 18, March 20, March 23, and March 27, 2022, for oysters from B.C.

